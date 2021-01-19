LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — It’s back to the Manmade Gourmet Kitchen for some classic memory creating tasty treats. This week, Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim took their best shot at Mary Ann’s MeMaw’s meat loaf and mashed tators.

We’ll start off with the meat loaf.

Here’s What You Need:

1 can Italian tomatoes

1 jar spaghetti sauce

3 eggs

2 cups Italian bread crumbs

1/2 red onion diced

1 green pepper (1/2 diced, 1/2 cut into strips)

1/4 c brown sugar (white is fine) Natures seasons, garlic powder, Italian seasonings, celery salt

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 lbs 80/20 or 85/15 ground beef

AND

Here’s What You Do:

Preheat oven to 375°

Dice vegetables

In large bowl, whisk eggs and spices together. Add 1/2 jar of spaghetti sauce, whisk. Add remainder of ingredients and combine using your hands. Make sure to mix everything well for about three minutes, forming a ball

Move to casserole dish. Spread evenly, pressing down to make sure meat is level and firm w no air pockets. Using remainder of sauce, cover top

Add pepper slices for decoration.

Finally, put it in the Cookin’ Hole in a 9 x 13 pan for 45 min

Ok, while the meat loaf is cooking, it is time to get the tators mashed.

Here’s What You Need:

8 large baking potatoes

2 cups half and half

1 stick butter

1 c sour cream or plain greek yogurt

Salt, pepper, chives

Here’s What You Do:

Bring water to boil in large pot. Add salt and olive oil

Peel potatoes and cube

Place into boiling water until soft

Once potatoes are ready, strain in colander

Move back to same pot

Add butter and spices, then lightly mix potatoes w a mixer

Slowly stir in milk and sour cream until you reach desired consistency

Depending on how thick/thin you like yours, you may need a little more milk, that’s ok – But remember you always add more, but it is hard to take the milk back out

Taste to make sure your salt/pepper are where they need to be

While you are waiting for the meat loaf to finish, it is a good time to catch up on dishes, and give your crew a break.

Once the meat loaf is ready, remove it from the oven, drain the excess fat, and let it rest for about 10 minutes.

Then it is time to plate it up and get to the Eatin’ Table, and enjoy!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook