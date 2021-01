2021 Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic cancelled due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says they have canceled the annual Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic. It was scheduled for March 26-28 at the State Fairgrounds.

DNR officials say they made the decision to cancel due to the coronavirus. The 2022 Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic is tentatively set for March 25-27.