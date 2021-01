A look back at President Biden’s 2014 commencement speech at UofSC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Joe Biden is no stranger to Columbia. In 2014, the then vice president served as the commencement speaker for the University of South Carolina’s graduation ceremonies at Colonial Life Arena.

At the time, Biden had some inspiring words for the soon to be graduates. President Biden was also given an honorary doctorate from UofSC during the ceremony.