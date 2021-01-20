After previous warnings, the State House sees small, peaceful protests on Inauguration Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After a week of warnings from the FBI and local law enforcement, it was a fairly quiet afternoon at the State House. Early on Wednesday, we saw a handful of demonstrators including supporters of former President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter.

The supporters of the former president ABC Columbia spoke with say they wanted to make sure that everything remained peaceful.

ABC Columbia spoke with one of the counter protesters who said she came to the State House Wednesday to renounce fascism, white supremacy and authoritarianism.

Last week, the FBI warned local law enforcement of potential threats in all 50 state capitols.