DHEC: Rabid raccoon found in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a raccoon discovered in Lexington County was confirmed to have rabies. DHEC says the raccoon was discovered near M Avenue and Naples Avenue in Cayce. Officials say the animal was submitted to DHEC’s lab for testing on January 15 and was confirmed to have rabies on January 19.

DHEC says there are no known human or pet exposures to the rabid raccoon.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator.”

If you believe your pet has been exposed to a rabid animal, DHEC urges you to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure after these hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.

Officials say this is the first rabid animal discovered in Lexington County this year.

For more information about rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies.