Limited School Choice applications now open for Lexington District Two

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Lexington School District Two, applications for the district’s Limited School Choice program are now open. The program seeks to allow parents to apply for their children to attend a school outside of their regular attendance zone. The district says the option is available for students in grades K5-12 based off an identified need.

The deadline to apply is March 19. Applications can be found at Lexington Two schools, and on the district’s website, under the student services department tab.

The district says those already on Limited School Choice who wish to return to the same school do not need to re-apply, however students at Wood Elementary School who are zoned for Congaree Elementary do need to re-apply to remain at Wood. Those on Limited School Choice who with to go along with their feeder school during the transition from elementary to middle school and middle to high school will need to complete a new application.

According to the district, requests will be granted based on a priority order and the school’s capacity.

To participate in the program, District Two says parents must be able to provide transportation for their student, ensure daily punctual attendance and ensure the student maintains a good behavior record.