Richland One opening registration for Pre-K programs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Parents of little ones in the Midlands, there are some important dates coming up. Richland School District One is registering students for its Pre-K program. Parents of three and four-year-olds in the district are asked to register for the next school year as soon as possible.

To register, parents must first attend a virtual information session, either live or taped. The dates for these sessions are January 21, February 11 and March 11.

The programs begin in September 2021.