Saluda County Sheriff’s Office: Two burglary suspects arrested

1/2 Ryan Hallback Ryan Hallback Courtesy: Saluda County Sheriff's Office

2/2 Natasha Smith Natasha Smith Courtesy: Saluda County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saluda County deputies say they’ve arrested two burglary suspects. Investigators say, during a search at a home on Little Country Road, deputies recovered items from several unsolved burglaries throughout the county.

Deputies say Natasha Smith and Ryan Hallback are facing multiple charges of burglary and larceny.