Richland One extending free student meal program through the end of June

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One has been approved to continue the federally funded food program through June 30. The food program provides seven days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches to students at no cost to their parents.

According to the district, families can pick up free meals for their children on Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the designated pickup points located at the following schools in the district:

South Kilbourne Elementary

Caughman Road Elementary

Southeast Middle

Lower Richland High

Carver-Lyon Elementary

Eau Claire High

St. Andrews Middle

The district says parents do not need to sign up in advance to receive these meals, but they must be pre-verified or provide the student’s school ID, government-issued ID, passport or the student’s Power School information when picking up meals if the student is not present.

For more information, visit the nutrition services tab on the district’s website.