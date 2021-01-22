Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s search for man accused of stealing items from area business

Authorities say the man was spotted on surveillance at a business on Sonntag Drive in Gaston

Calhoun Co.,SC (WOLO)— Deputies in Calhoun County are searching for a man accused of breaking into a business and stealing several items.

Investigators say this is surveillance footage from a business on Sonntag Drive in Gaston.

If you know anything or can help investigators identify the suspect contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.