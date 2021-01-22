Johnson & Johnson conducting large scale trial on single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Johnson & Johnson is planning to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for 100 million Americans by April. A board member says that’s the plan if the clinical trial works out.

Right now, Johnson & Johnson is conducting a large scale trial to make sure the vaccine is safe and effective. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the company is close to seeking an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are already available, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is a single shot and does not need to be stored in cold temperatures.