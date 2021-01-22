RCSD investigating suspicious house fire where an individual was found dead

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a suspicious fire in Hopkins where an individual was found dead.

Deputies say they were called to the 100 block of American Avenue around 6:07 a.m. on Friday, to assist the Columbia Fire Department at the scene. Deputies say firefighters, after they put the fire out, found an individual inside the home who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.