SCSO: Mother charged after baby tests positive for meth and later dies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a woman has been charged after her baby died after testing positive for methamphetamine. Deputies say, on October 19, 2020, 23-year-old Tricia Lynn Yazici gave birth to a 25-week-old child who tested positive for meth and died later that day.

Investigators say an autopsy revealed that the child died as a result of Yazici’s drug use.

“It’s tragic that the defendant’s drug abuse led to the death of her child,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We know that drug abuse can destroy a life but it’s even more painful to learn that a child’s life is lost because of it.”

Deputies say Yazici was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse.