3,435 new covid-19 cases, 63 new deaths Saturday

COLUMBIA(WOLO): 3,435 more South Carolinians tested positive for COVID-19, according to DHEC Saturday, and 63 more have died.

South Carolina now has 373,399 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 5,855 total deaths.

According to DHEC, 23.7% of the more than 14-thousand latest covid-19 tests taken in South Carolina were reported positive.