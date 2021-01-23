81-millimeter military explosive found in Lake Murray, detonated safety Saturday

Courtesy: Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO): An explosive device found by a fisherman in Lake Murray by Black’s Bridge between Saluda and Newberry counties was recovered by divers Saturday. It’s been identified as an 81-millimeter mortar round by the United States Airforce EOD detachment.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says earlier this week an angler was using a casting net for bait when he snagged what he described to be a possible military ordinance. The fisherman let loose the casting net, marked the area, and notified law enforcement.

Around 2 P.M. Saturday, after being recovered from the lake floor, the device was buried and covered by sandbags isolated on the shoreline of Lake Murray in Saluda County and detonated without any damage or threat to the community. There was a slight delay in traffic being allowed to cross Black’s Bridge (SC Hwy 391) out of the abundance of caution.

Law Enforcement states that it is hard to say the age or length of time the ordinance was in the lake, but thanks the angler for his actions and quick reporting in an effort to protect the community of Lake Murray. Authorities ask the public that if they encounter what appears to be a military ordinance and is not sure of its safety should immediately notify their local jurisdiction for action.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.