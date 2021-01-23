Hundreds help fulfill the needs of Children during this year’s Angel Tree Program- Thank You!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We here at ABC Columbia would like to say thank you to everyone who made a child’s Christmas wish come true, by taking part in the Angel Tree program.

According to the Salvation Army, this year’s Angel Tree was able to provide Christmas gifts for 2,758 children in the Midlands.

ABC Columbia is a proud partner of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys for children of families in need through the support of donors. You can find Angel Trees in area malls, they are decorated with the names of children who are in need of gifts.