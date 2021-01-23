Prisma Health now only taking scheduled vaccine appointments and second-dose patients

COLUMBIA (WOLO): After two high-volume community vaccination sites in Columbia and Greenville Friday, Prisma Health says they’ve nearly reached their goal of 10,000 vaccinations a day.

However, since the COVID-19 vaccine was made available, Prisma Health has administered more vaccinations than any health provider in our state, with 68, 867 doses, which is 25% of all the Pfizer vaccine doses received in South Carolina, according to Prisma Health. Now, they say, their vaccine supply is extremely low, and will no longer take walk-ins at any vaccination sites.

Starting Monday Jan. 25, Prisma Health says they can not take any first-dose walk-ins at any of its vaccination sites in its Midlands locations. This is in addition to not taking first-dose walk-ins at its Upstate locations, announced Friday.

Prisma Health can only take people who have scheduled appointments in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccination Administration Management System (VAMS) for that day and anyone who is due for their second dose, since state officials have indicated they have a reserve supply for those doses. The second dose is recommended within 17-25 days after the first dose, and Prisma Health says it is important for everyone to finish their vaccination series.

“We are asking the public for their patience, as right now the number of individuals who want a vaccine far, far exceeds the number of vaccine doses we have received from public officials,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health chief medical officer for Ambulatory Services and co-chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force. “Today’s announcement means that across our entire system – Upstate and Midlands – we are no longer taking walk-ins.”

Eligible people who have a CDC VAMS appointment must come on the day they are scheduled and MUST bring their QR code. For those in Phase 1a, they MUST also bring identification such as a driver’s license or employer ID badge.

Currently S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has allowed only those in Phase 1a, those hospitalized age 65 and older and those community members aged 70 and older to receive their vaccination.

For more information about Prisma Health’s vaccination process, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine.