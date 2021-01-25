Authorities investigating fatal crash on Screaming Eagle Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal car crash that shut down parts Screaming Eagle Road around 3 p.m. on Monday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area between Percival Road and Highway Church Road until it is cleared.

Deputies say they were involved in a chase that started at Bluebird Lane and ended when the suspect’s car hit another vehicle.

Highway Patrol is investigating and ABC Columbia will keep you up to date on the investigation.