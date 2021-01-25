House Democrats to deliver article of impeachment against former President Trump Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– House Democrats are set to deliver the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. This move would have formally started Trump’s second impeachment trial, but on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Mitch McConnell agreed to delay it until February 9. This gives the House impeachment managers and Trump’s legal team two weeks to prepare for the trial.

The former president is accused of “incitement of insurrection” in the January 6 breach of the Capitol building by his supporters. There are a growing number of Republicans calling the trial counterproductive.

Democrats would need at least 17 Republicans to vote to convict Trump.

GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has not said how he’ll vote.