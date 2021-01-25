OCSO: Murder suspect arrested, Lexington Co. teen also sought in connection with December fatal shooting

1/2 Aloysius Green Jr. Aloysius Green Jr. Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/2 CALIK GUNYARD Calik Guinyard Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested one man and are looking for another wanted in connection with a December shooting that left a man dead. Deputies say 18-year-old Aloysius Green is currently in jail and has been charged with the death of 49-year-old Karl Williams. Deputies say they are still looking for 18-year-old Calik Guinyard, of Lexington County, who is also wanted in connection with this shooting. Investigators say the incident occurred on December 14 at a Myers Road residence.

Authorities say Green was also charged with attempted murder in an unrelated case.

Anyone with information as to where Guinyard might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.