Lexington Police looking for suspect accused of passing counterfeit bills

1/4 LPD Counterfeit 1 Counterfeit bills suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

2/4 LPD Counterfeit 2 Counterfeit bills suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

3/4 LPD Counterfeit 3 Counterfeit bills suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

4/4 LPD Counterfeit 4 Counterfeit bills suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says they are looking for an individual who passed counterfeit $50 bills at multiple Lexington businesses. Police say the incidents occurred on January 19.

If you know who this individual is, contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or kheath@lexsc.com.