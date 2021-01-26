Lexington-Richland Five returning to five day in-person school week, despite pushback

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington-Richland School District Five will return to fully face-to-face instruction after the board met last night and discussed the topic for hours. Leaders heard input from parents and students, but the plan to return to a five day in-person schedule next week was already in place, and there was no vote.

Leaders say safety of students and staff is important for the district, but the board ultimately felt kids learn better in the classroom.

The district’s current schedule of four days in school with one virtual day, will end this week when they return to all five days in class next week.