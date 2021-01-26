Overturned timber truck temporarily closes Columbia intersection

Columbia Police ask drivers to avoid the area until debris has been cleared
Rochelle Dean,
Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia police Department is asking anyone traveling along McCords Ferry Road at the intersection of Leesburg Road has been shut down after officials say a timber truck overturned blocking the road.

According to Columbia Police Department the road will remain closed until they have been able to clear debris from the roadway that has been closed since about 9 pm Tuesday night. Authorities say the driver of that truck has been taken to the hospital, but there has not been any information released on the severity of his condition.

The Columbia Police Department traffic unit continues to investigate.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates as they become available.

 

