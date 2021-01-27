Columbia Police search for armed robbery suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying and locating a man they say is a suspect in an armed robbery. According to authorities the incident took place at the Pitt Stop Convenience store located on Spears Creek Church Road Sunday. Officials say the surveillance image shows the white male last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

Authorities say the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the business. If you have any information that can help in their investigation you are asked to contact Columbia Police or Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.