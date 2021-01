COVID-19 vaccine site open Friday in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Residents of Fairfield County have a new opportunity to access the COVID-19 vaccine. A vaccination site will be available this Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parking lot of Fairfield Medical Associates on West Moultrie Street.

Those 70 and older and others included in phase 1a can make an appointment by calling the DHEC care line at 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762).