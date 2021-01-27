FBI looks for woman who may have information on child sexual assault victim

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is hoping you can help them figure out who a woman is seen in a video with an ‘endangered child’. According to investigators the woman, known only as ‘Jane Doe 43’ was first seen in a video with the child officials say was possibly shot in October of 2019.

Authorities say the woman may have ‘critical information’ concerning the identity of a child that is part of an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The woman is described as a white female, with dark hair between 20 and 30 years old and can be heard speaking English in the video. Investigators say the search is part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program, also known as ECAP, a partnership between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to officials, the program uses clues and or images they are able to obtain through video and photo analysis in order to identify child victims that are shown in exploitation material. They say it also helps them get identities and locate adults that are visible in child pornography related images.

If you know who this woman is or have any information that can help them track her down, you are asked to alert police by calling 1800-CALL- FBI (1800-225-5324 or by submitting a tip to

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/

Investigators say the woman seen in these images is not charged but they would like to find and speak with her.