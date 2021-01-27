RCSD: Man arrested, charged with murder of 16-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a man has been arrested and charged with murdering a 16-year-old. Deputies say they arrested 21-year-old Tyawn Antwan Martin on Wednesday, charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime.

Authorities say the charges stem from a December 7 incident in which deputies were called to the 2100 block of Horrell Hill Road around 4:30 p.m., where they found the 16-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officials say the teen was taken to a hospital where he died.

Officials say Martin is being taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.