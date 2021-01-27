Richland County coroner identifies victims from fatal collision on Screaming Eagle Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified two people involved in a fatal collision after a chase with law enforcement Monday.

They say 33-year-old Victor Addotta and 28-year-old Sara Hudson died on Screaming Eagle Road. Richland County deputies say they noticed expired tags on a vehicle on Blue Bird Lane, when the driver drove off and the suspects threw what appeared to be narcotics out of the car. The chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a cement truck on Screaming Eagle Road and caught fire.

Officials later confirmed the vehicle was stolen, and the incident is still under investigation.