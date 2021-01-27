Richland District Two holding virtual job fair in February

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District Two and SC Works Midlands are teaming up to host a virtual job fair on February 4. The event will take place online from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The registration deadline is January 29. You can find a link to register here.

The district is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Substitute teacher
  • Maintenance plumber
  • Instructional assistant
  • School nurse

Officials say you should submit an application prior to the fair.

