Clemson announces 2021 football schedule
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson learned its 2021 football schedule after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the entire slate Thursday morning.
Clemson will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 4 when the Tigers face the Georgia Bulldogs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. in one of the most anticipated non-conference games of 2021 before returning to Memorial Stadium to kick off its six-game home slate on Sept. 11.
2021 Clemson Football Schedule:
(Home games BOLDED; all games on Saturday unless otherwise noted)
- Sept. 4: vs. Georgia (in Charlotte, N.C.)
- Sept. 11: vs. SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
- Sept. 18: vs. GEORGIA TECH
- Sept. 25: at NC State
- Oct. 2: vs. BOSTON COLLEGE
- Oct. 9: Open Date
- Oct. 15 (Friday): at Syracuse
- Oct. 23: at Pitt
- Oct. 30: vs. FLORIDA STATE
- Nov. 6: at Louisville
- Nov. 13: vs. UCONN
- Nov. 20: vs. WAKE FOREST
- Nov. 27: at South Carolina
The team plans to hold its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 3. Gameday designations for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date.