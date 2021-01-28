Clemson announces 2021 football schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson learned its 2021 football schedule after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the entire slate Thursday morning.

Clemson will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 4 when the Tigers face the Georgia Bulldogs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. in one of the most anticipated non-conference games of 2021 before returning to Memorial Stadium to kick off its six-game home slate on Sept. 11.

2021 Clemson Football Schedule :

(Home games BOLDED; all games on Saturday unless otherwise noted)

Sept. 4: vs. Georgia (in Charlotte, N.C.)

Sept. 11: vs. SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Sept. 18: vs. GEORGIA TECH

Sept. 25: at NC State

Oct. 2: vs. BOSTON COLLEGE

Oct. 9: Open Date

Oct. 15 (Friday): at Syracuse

Oct. 23: at Pitt

Oct. 30: vs. FLORIDA STATE

Nov. 6: at Louisville

Nov. 13: vs. UCONN

Nov. 20: vs. WAKE FOREST

Nov. 27: at South Carolina

The team plans to hold its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 3. Gameday designations for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date.