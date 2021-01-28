Columbia Housing Authority preparing to move residents out of Marion Street High Rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Housing Authority is preparing to move residents out of the Marion Street High Rise. The CEO of Columbia Housing said the move is meant to keep residents safe, citing several maintenance and safety concerns with the building, which was built in 1975.

Columbia Housing expects to begin moving residents in May of this year, and leaders say they are assessing the needs of each resident to help with the transition. The agency says it will develop new construction replacement units at its carter street property.