Prisma Health to host live town hall to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, Prisma Health wants to help answer them at a town hall today.

The hospital will host a live town hall discussion from Noon to 1 p.m.

Officials say there will be a panel of Prisma Health experts who will address common questions about the vaccine and answer questions from the audience as well.

You can take part in the town hall through Prisma Health’s Facebook page or on its YouTube channel.