Sumter PD asking for help identifying those involved in a fatal shooting on Bultman Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month. On January 10 around 4 a.m., police say they responded to reports of shots fired and found 21-year-old Kayaun Mytrell Daniels wounded in a vehicle on Bultman Drive.

Officers say they are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting and who was involved. If you have any information about this incident, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Police say your tip could earn a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.