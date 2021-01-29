Fort Jackson trainee evacuated by EMS after suffering gunshot wound

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Fort Jackson say a trainee was evacuated by Emergency Medical Services after suffering a gunshot wound while preparing for training on Friday. Officials say the trainee’s unit is conducting a pause in training while providing support for cadre and trainees as they deal with the effects of the experience.

“It is dreadfully unfortunate to apprise the community about a very serious injury to one of our trainees in basic combat training today,” said Fort

Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “Very grateful for the critical care and services provided by EMS and medical professionals today, as we continue to provide support to the trainee’s family and teammates.”

A spokesperson for Fort Jackson says trainees will be given time to contact their families and let them know they’re okay.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.