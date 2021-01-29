Gamecock baseball announces non-conference games to 2021 schedule

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team announced several non-conference games on its 2021 schedule Friday morning, including the annual three-game series with in-state rival Clemson and a trip to Charlotte to face North Carolina.

The Garnet and Black opens play in 2021 with a three-game series against Dayton Feb. 19-21 at Founders Park. The Gamecocks have a midweek game against Winthrop set for Feb. 23 before the series against Clemson, which starts on Feb. 26 at Clemson, moves to Fluor Field in Greenville on Feb. 27 and ends at Founders Park Feb. 28.

Carolina visits Winthrop for a Tuesday night game on March 2 before hosting Mercer for three games in Columbia on March 5-7. Carolina travels to The Citadel on March 10 for the final true road midweek contest.

The Gamecocks have a trio of home games the next three Tuesdays, hosting Davidson on March 16, The Citadel on March 23 and Gardner-Webb March 30. Carolina travels to BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C., to face North Carolina on Tuesday, April 6.

The non-conference schedule closes with four midweek games. Charleston Southern heads to Columbia on April 13. The Citadel returns for a second time on Tuesday, April 27 followed by games against North Florida (May 4) and Appalachian State (May 18).

The Gamecocks have an open weekend on March 12-14 and are actively looking for an opponent to fill those dates.

All home games will be available to watch on either linear or digital platforms. Specific platforms will be announced at a later date.