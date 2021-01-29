General Motors to Move to All Electric Vehicles

General Motors says that it will no longer manufacture gas or diesel powered cars as of 2035. And if further states that it will eliminate any carbon pollution in its entire operation by 2040. This is a significant nod to the scientific fact that Global Warming is causing all kinds of problems and our society has to transition to renewable energy. See the whole article here:

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2021/01/28/gm-pledges-end-tailpipe-emissions-become-carbon-neutral-2040/4291597001/