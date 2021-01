LPD asking for help identifying man accussed of stealing a catalytic converter

1/2 LPD Catalytic Converter Suspect 1 Catalytic converter theft suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

2/2 LPD Catalytic Converter Suspect 2 Catalytic converter theft suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who, they say, likely cut a catalytic converter out of a white Izuzu box truck. Police say the incident occurred on January 22 at Costless Outlet on 523 Columbia Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information to call Det. Cpl. Currier at 803-359-2067 or send a message to dcurrier@lexsc.com.