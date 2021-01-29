Richland One entering hybrid learning model on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One is entering a hybrid learning model on February 1. School officials say, next week, students in Cohort A will be in class Mondays and Tuesdays, with Cohort B in school for Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Friday is an early release day for students.

Starting Tuesday February 16, elementary school students will have four days of in-person learning, but parents of hybrid students that want their kids to continue with e-learning will have that option. Middle and high school students will continue with the hybrid model.