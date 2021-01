2,966 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths Saturday in SC

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Saturday, DHEC reported 2,966 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina, and 65 more deaths.

South Carolina has now had 394,153 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,336 South Carolinians have died from the virus.

This data is accurate as of Thursday, January 28th. 11,964 tests were taken, and 24.8% of those were reported positive.