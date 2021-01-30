DHEC opens vaccine information phone line

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a new vaccination information line. Those who qualify to receive the vaccine can call 1-866-365-8110 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week.

“Many in South Carolina don’t have access to the internet, so offering a dedicated vaccine phone line to help them locate contact information for vaccine providers is essential,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC Deputy of Public Health. “This new line helps DHEC offer better customer service that keeps pace with people’s demand for vaccine and vaccine information.”

DHEC has also established a care hotline for anyone seeking treatment or testing information. The number for this hotline is 1-855-472-3432.

“By offering two well-staffed information lines, we’re reducing wait times and improving people’s experience by quickly getting the help they need,” Davidson said. “In the next several weeks, we’ll be adding an additional 200 operators to the vaccine information line. We are encouraged by the number of people who want to be vaccinated in South Carolina. Until our vaccine supply equals our demand, we ask for everyone’s continued patience. Everyone will have a chance to get the vaccine.”