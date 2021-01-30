Officer involved shooting Saturday morning, Sumter County

Lindsey Goodwin,

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputy is home after a shooting incident Saturday morning. 

Officials say the deputy responded to a call regarding a hostile person in Pinewood. Law enforcement was told the subject threatened to kill a family member. The person assaulted and overpowered the deputy during a verbal exchange, causing the deputy to fire his weapon, injuring the subject. 

The subject was airlifted to a hospital for treatment to injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.  

The deputy was treated for injuries at a medical facility and was released. 

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. 

