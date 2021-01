2,649 cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths in SC Sunday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Sunday, DHEC reported 2,649 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina, and 25 new deaths. This is a slight drop in cases and deaths from the day before.

DHEC reports the positivity rate has also declined slightly. Of the 12,368 most recent tests taken, 21.4% came back positive.

South Carolina has now seen 396,712 total coronavirus cases, and 6,355 total deaths.