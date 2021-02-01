Consumer News: Toys “R” Us closing again, free delivery from Walmart and the Puppy Bowl!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Nearly two years after re-opening, Toys “R” Us is closing its final two stores, again. Two locations, in New Jersey and Texas, were left in the U.S. after Tru Kids, Inc. bought the retailer in a 2018 liquidation sale. The company says the locations, are permanently closing due to the pandemic. The good news, Toys “R” Us’ website is up and running if you’re still looking to shop.

Walmart says it is offering free grocery delivery for a limited time. The offer is to celebrate the retailer’s 3,000th store location to have delivery service. Customers at any Walmart location can get free deliveries up to three times by using the code “delivery” at checkout. Orders must be a $50 minimum.

As the Super Bowl kicks off this Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing new pandemic-related guidance for the big game to keep people safe. Officials say the safest way to watch the game is at home with the people you live with. If you are going to the game or a watch party, the guidance says to use noisemakers instead of cheering, arrive early to avoid crowds and use touchless payment methods. The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on February 7.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are not the only ones taking the field on Super Bowl Sunday. The 2021 Puppy Bowl is also set! Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl. Snoop has two french bulldogs. Martha also has two french bulldogs and two chow chows. If you aren’t familiar with the Puppy Bowl, it’s basically puppies playing inside a small stadium with toys. The puppies are from shelters. If you’re interested, the Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet.