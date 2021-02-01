Rep. Joe Wilson kicks off legislative agenda press tour

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, Congressman Joe Wilson kicked off his annual legislative agenda press tour. Congressman Wilson says his legislative agenda will focus on four areas including creating jobs, promoting conservative solutions, safeguarding our military and national security and defeating the pandemic.

Wilson represents South Carolina’s second congressional district, which includes all of Lexington, Aiken and Barnwell counties, as well as parts of Richland and Orangeburg counties.