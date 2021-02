SC to receive $2.6 million from FEMA to aid vaccination effort

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina’s vaccinations are getting a shot in the arm from FEMA. On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it is allotting $2.6 million to South Carolina for costs related to the COVID-19 vaccine mission. These costs include storage equipment for the vaccine, PPE and leasing facilities to distribute the vaccine.