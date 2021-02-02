Fetal Heartbeat Bill brought to House judiciary subcommittee

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A bill that would ban most abortions in South Carolina took its first steps in the House Tuesday. The measure was brought up in a House judiciary subcommittee. The Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which bans all abortions with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and fetal anomalies, passed the Senate last week.

It is expected to pass the House and eventually be signed into law by the governor. Opponents say the bill will almost certainly face challenges in federal court.