Lexington-Richland Five looking for substitute teachers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This Saturday, Lexington-Richland School District Five will hold a virtual teacher recruitment event. It takes place from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

District Five is also looking for substitute teachers. “Substitutes are valued team members in School District Five and play an integral role in ensuring students continue to receive necessary education, even in the absence of the teacher,” said School District Five Chief of Human Resources Dr. Tamara Turner. “Their role has grown in importance as the district responds to the absences of teachers who are out sick, quarantining, or caring for others during the pandemic. As a result, there is an increased need to attract and retain caring professionals with passion and enthusiasm for working with young people to serve as substitutes.”

According to the district, the minimum education for a substitute teaching position is a high school diploma/GED.

To apply for a substitute teaching position, you can submit your resume to 544C@Kellyservices.com or apply online through kellyservices.com.