SLED: Man charged with assault and battery in connection with Sumter Co. officer involved shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a man has been arrested and charged with assault and battery in connection with the officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday in Sumter County. Sumter County deputies say they were answering a domestic call for service when 37-year-old Pharis Blair attacked a deputy, striking him in the face and head, causing moderate bodily injury.

Investigators say Blair was shot during the incident and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Officials say the deputy was also treated for his injuries and released that day.

Authorities say Blair was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and charged with assault and battery, second degree.

