Capitol Police officer killed in riot, lies in honor in U.S. Capitol

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Capitol Police officer killed during last month’s insurrection, laid in honor Wednesday in the very building where he was killed. The Capitol Honor Guard saluted the fallen officer’s remains Wednesday morning before being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband paid their respects Wednesday morning.

Investigators are working to build a federal murder case around Brian Sicknick’s death.