Fairfield Co. deputies need your help to find missing man

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County deputies need your help to find a man who has been missing since Sunday.

Authorities say Gabriel Brisbon, 22, was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. at the Winnfield West Apartments in Winnsboro.

According to investigators, he was driving a 2010 Grey 4 door Honda Accord, which was located in Columbia.

Deputies say Brisbon is 6’3″ tall and about 300 pounds, with a low haircut and a medium length beard.

If you know where he is, please call The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.